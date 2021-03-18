PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 33,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,815. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38.
In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.
PolarityTE Company Profile
PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.
Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.