PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 33,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,815. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 306,246 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

