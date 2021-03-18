Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,833 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

