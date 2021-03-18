Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.5% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $484.47. 15,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,770. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.52 and its 200 day moving average is $525.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

