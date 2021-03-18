Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 166.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.98. 9,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,631. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.86 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

