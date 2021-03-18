SenesTech (SNES) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,854. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

