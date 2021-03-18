Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.23. 308,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,191. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $92.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

