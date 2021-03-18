Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Declines By 22.0%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,794. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.