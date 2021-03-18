Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Declines By 25.9%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 39,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,877. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

