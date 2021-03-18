Space Cow Boy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,598.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $449,075.24 and approximately $12,598.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $14.92 or 0.00025362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00448179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00640167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 88,176 coins and its circulating supply is 30,096 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.