Symrise (SY1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Symrise (FRA: SY1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – Symrise was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Symrise was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Symrise was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Symrise was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Symrise was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Symrise was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Symrise was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Symrise was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €101.60 ($119.53). 254,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.73.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.