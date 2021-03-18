Symrise (SY1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021

Symrise (FRA: SY1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/16/2021 – Symrise was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Symrise was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Symrise was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – Symrise was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/10/2021 – Symrise was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/10/2021 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Symrise was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Symrise was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Symrise was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2021 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/21/2021 – Symrise was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €101.60 ($119.53). 254,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.73.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit