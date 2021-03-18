Towle & Co. Sells 36,825 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the period. Ryerson comprises about 2.8% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 190,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RYI traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $733.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

