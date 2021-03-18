Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 86,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after buying an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

