Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6,873.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,951 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Under Armour worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,057,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Under Armour by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

UA stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

