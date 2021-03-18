Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up about 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $23,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $106.88. 10,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

