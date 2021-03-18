Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 5.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Crown Castle International worth $78,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 262,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.88. 14,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

