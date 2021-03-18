Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

