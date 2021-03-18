Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

