VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,262,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,737 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 2.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $32,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. 36,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.