Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,351,524 shares in the company, valued at $926,560,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,982,433 shares of company stock valued at $852,628,794. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.79. The stock had a trading volume of 82,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.