Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.99. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of WBS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,262. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.