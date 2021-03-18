Wings Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $42,940.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

