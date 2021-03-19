$0.36 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.56. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,169. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

