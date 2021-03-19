-$0.45 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.53). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 446.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after buying an additional 540,124 shares during the period.

PEB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

