$0.62 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. Albany International posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,479,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,153 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Albany International by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. 316,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

