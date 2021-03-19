$0.97 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ SFST traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,235. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $387.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

