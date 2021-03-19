$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. 7,801,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,688. Paychex has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

