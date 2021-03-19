$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

