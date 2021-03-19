-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($1.45). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.
Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.
SRRA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,128. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile
Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.
