-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($1.45). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11).

Several equities analysts have commented on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

SRRA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,128. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

