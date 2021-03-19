$113.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $113.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.91 million and the highest is $115.10 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $463.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.83 million to $471.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $488.32 million, with estimates ranging from $461.58 million to $511.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 2,657,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

