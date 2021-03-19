1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

OLED traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,831. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day moving average of $213.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

