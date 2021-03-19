1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 36,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

