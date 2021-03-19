$17.14 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce $17.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.71 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $82.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.53. 651,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,244 shares of company stock valued at $22,573,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

