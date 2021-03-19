$31.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report $31.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.06 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $19.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $85.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,767. The stock has a market cap of $659.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,960. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

