3,635 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,484. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

