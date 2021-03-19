$44.65 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post $44.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $179.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $179.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $277.37 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $280.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telos.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 3,261,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,250. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

