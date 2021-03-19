4NEW (KWATT) Price Up 267.6% This Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $87,387.48 and approximately $2,359.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 267.6% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.78 or 0.00630745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024274 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034546 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

