ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

