Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

