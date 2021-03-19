ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 2,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit