ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 2,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.