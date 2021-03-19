Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 403,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,186. The company has a market capitalization of $378.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

