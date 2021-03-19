Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 403,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,186. The company has a market capitalization of $378.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Earnings History for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit