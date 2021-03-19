Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTX. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. 36,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,064. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

