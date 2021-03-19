Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTX. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. 36,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,064. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit