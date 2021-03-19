Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.04. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,883,260 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

