Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.04. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,883,260 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit