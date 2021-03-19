Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. 16,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,882. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.