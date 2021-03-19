AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABSSF. TD Securities boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

