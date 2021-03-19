Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $6.50 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00250159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.