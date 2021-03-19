Alerus Financial NA Purchases 3,888 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.39. 8,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,070. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

