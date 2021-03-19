Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$19.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$22.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

