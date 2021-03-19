Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $330.00 at Truist

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.97.

BABA traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.90. The stock had a trading volume of 443,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

