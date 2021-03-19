Allstate Corp Buys 943 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,875. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

