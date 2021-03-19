Allstate Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,200. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

